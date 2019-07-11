August 2019 Crossword Key

 

Crossword Puzzle, August 2019
Across

    1  Biggest aircraft in the world, ____ 10

    6  Satellite triangulation network

    8  1903-14 is known as the Pioneer ___ of aviation

  10  de Havilland trainer, 2 words

  11  Famous "Baron" of WWI

  12  Soak up

  13  Slop

  15  Coded wx warning when the volcano blows

  17  Restaurant service

  19  Second part of both “ground” and “flight”

  21  Where whirlybirds usually begin and end the day

  23  60 and 65 are both important examples of this measure

  26  It’s “least,” as opposed to “best”

  27  Flight _____ engineer

  28  Only DE and RI have fewer airports

  31  Cirrus SF50 ____ Jet

  33  Amazon-sized aircraft

  34  These two letters in a plane name mean longer legs

  36  Ability to remain calm under pressure: 3 words

 

Down

    1  _____ Vulcanair V1.0

    2  What a smart pilot does a lot

    3  The Italian word for Goshawk, name of a plane made by the Pascale brothers

    4  First part of “fight” and last part of “freight”

    5  Areas where aviation is especially important

    6  Company with a well-known "blimp"

    7  Training facility

    9  Change the name of an existing model

  14  Electrical power measurement

  16  Wing type for Skyhawk and Mirage

  18  Bad news from the FAA about your plane

  20  What the front dog does

  22  Protects against loss

  24  Two of these in some cycles, four in others

  25  Jet A in a pinch?

  29  Your altitude when flying west

  30  This many gear up landings is too much

  32  Feared controller emotion

  35  Completes “no” and starts “around”

Crossword Key, August 2019
