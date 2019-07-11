August 2019 Crossword Key

Across

1 Biggest aircraft in the world, ____ 10

6 Satellite triangulation network

8 1903-14 is known as the Pioneer ___ of aviation

10 de Havilland trainer, 2 words

11 Famous "Baron" of WWI

12 Soak up

13 Slop

15 Coded wx warning when the volcano blows

17 Restaurant service

19 Second part of both “ground” and “flight”

21 Where whirlybirds usually begin and end the day

23 60 and 65 are both important examples of this measure

26 It’s “least,” as opposed to “best”

27 Flight _____ engineer

28 Only DE and RI have fewer airports

31 Cirrus SF50 ____ Jet

33 Amazon-sized aircraft

34 These two letters in a plane name mean longer legs

36 Ability to remain calm under pressure: 3 words

Down

1 _____ Vulcanair V1.0

2 What a smart pilot does a lot

3 The Italian word for Goshawk, name of a plane made by the Pascale brothers

4 First part of “fight” and last part of “freight”

5 Areas where aviation is especially important

6 Company with a well-known "blimp"

7 Training facility

9 Change the name of an existing model

14 Electrical power measurement

16 Wing type for Skyhawk and Mirage

18 Bad news from the FAA about your plane

20 What the front dog does

22 Protects against loss

24 Two of these in some cycles, four in others

25 Jet A in a pinch?

29 Your altitude when flying west

30 This many gear up landings is too much

32 Feared controller emotion

35 Completes “no” and starts “around”