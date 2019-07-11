August 2019 Crossword Key

Across
1 Biggest aircraft in the world, ____ 10
6 Satellite triangulation network
8 1903-14 is known as the Pioneer ___ of aviation
10 de Havilland trainer, 2 words
11 Famous "Baron" of WWI
12 Soak up
13 Slop
15 Coded wx warning when the volcano blows
17 Restaurant service
19 Second part of both “ground” and “flight”
21 Where whirlybirds usually begin and end the day
23 60 and 65 are both important examples of this measure
26 It’s “least,” as opposed to “best”
27 Flight _____ engineer
28 Only DE and RI have fewer airports
31 Cirrus SF50 ____ Jet
33 Amazon-sized aircraft
34 These two letters in a plane name mean longer legs
36 Ability to remain calm under pressure: 3 words
Down
1 _____ Vulcanair V1.0
2 What a smart pilot does a lot
3 The Italian word for Goshawk, name of a plane made by the Pascale brothers
4 First part of “fight” and last part of “freight”
5 Areas where aviation is especially important
6 Company with a well-known "blimp"
7 Training facility
9 Change the name of an existing model
14 Electrical power measurement
16 Wing type for Skyhawk and Mirage
18 Bad news from the FAA about your plane
20 What the front dog does
22 Protects against loss
24 Two of these in some cycles, four in others
25 Jet A in a pinch?
29 Your altitude when flying west
30 This many gear up landings is too much
32 Feared controller emotion
35 Completes “no” and starts “around”