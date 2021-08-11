August 2021 Crossword Key

ACROSS
1 Dentist who produced one of the first composite aircraft
6 Lear, for one
8 Compete with
9 It’s closely related to the ADI
10 Parallel and opposing force to an aircraft’s motion through the air
12 Begins “of climb” and “end”
13 Chooses
16 What zoom climbs tend to be
20 Jet pilot who started the engine did this to the fire
21 “Every takeoff is optional. Every landing is mandatory” is one
22 North American business jet
27 Bomber plane org. from 1946 to 1992
29 Elevates
32 Company that holds an annual Migration Flight Training Conference
35 State with the highest airport in the Lower 48, abbr.
36 Late test pilot whose dad was Daedalus
38 Dreaded yearly event
40 Approaches
41 Nickname for the auto-pilot system
42 ___ up (got nervous)
DOWN
1 Essential plane features
2 Small part
3 Approximate departure time, abbr.
4 ___S, one of many kinds of speed
5 Every Van’s name
6 Lockheed bizjet
7 CAF is completing its Henry B. _____ Aviation Education Center, honoring the Tuskegee Airmen
11 Unlike Hamlet, for pilots, the question is, “To ___, or not…”
14 Flight ___: preparations for an upcoming flight
15 It ebbs and flows
17 Organization that organizes AirVenture, abbr.
18 Knots ___ hour
19 An unlikely aircraft power source
23 Drill attachment
24 Lancair kitplane that was the genesis for the Columbia 25 Dangerous coat on a plane
26 “Sometimes, ____ feels too God-like to be attained by man.” Charles Lindbergh
28 Beluga relative, aquatically
30 U.S. aviation regulators
31 Hand propped?
33 Air gets less ____ as you climb 34 Gave out
37 Observe
38 Beautiful airplanes are a work of this
39 Package delivery service that helped pioneer ADS-B