August 2022 Crossword Key

Across
1 Makers of the world’s largest cargo aircraft, the AN-225
5 8-track tape inventor
7 Raw metal
10 Mass times acceleration
11 Some FADEC planes have just one
12 No fly ___
13 Iron symbol
14 Kind of cockpit David Clark aims to fix
16 NAA trophy honoring the top achievements in aerospace over the past year
18 Word before jets and after cargo
19 Avoid’s other half
20 Hyundai’s air taxi company now in partnership with Miami
23 Often said to be “the thing”
25 Brand that’s part of Textron Aviation
28 Escape ___
29 Device that converts chemical energy into mechanical energy
31 Air missions or airmen?
32 According to Gemini astronauts, what spam goes in
33 What the laser did to the cockpit
34 Modernized with the latest features
Down
1 Aircraft radio navigation system that senses and indicates the direction of a ground transmitter, abbr.
2 Jet engine, example
3 Opposite of SSW
4 Developer of emerging eVTOL
5 Straight’s other half
6 Invisibility element of lift
8 City associated with aviation speed
9 Notify
13 Sense that “seat of the pants” describes
14 Technically, not the conventional type
15 Pilots say “affirmative” instead of this
17 ___ pinch, 2 words
21 What you need to do when the controller says “immediately”
22 Short for an IFR go-around
24 Complicated FAA time of day
26 In no way
27 Change to meet changing circumstances
30 Cold in the air
31 Microsleep
32 Element symbol or texting shortcut for bye-bye