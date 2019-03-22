Aviation Officials Weigh In On Trump’s FAA Pick

Some aviation officials are applauding President Trump's pick of a Delta Air Lines executive to lead the FAA amid the ongoing Boeing Max 737 crisis.

On Tuesday, the president nominated Steve Dickson for the five-year term. Dickson is an experienced Delta Air Lines captain who has served as the airline's senior vice president of global flight operations.

Officials from the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and the National Business Aviation Association have weighed in saying Dickson was qualified for the position.

“Steve Dickson is a solid choice to lead the FAA,” AOPA President and CEO, Mark Baker. “His in-depth knowledge of our aviation system, keen awareness of general aviation as well as the challenges before us make him the right choice to lead the agency. I am hopeful the Senate will move to confirm Mr. Dickson as quickly as possible.”

NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen echoed the sentiment.

“Steve is a leader whose comprehensive understanding of our national air transportation system, and the efforts underway to keep building a ‘Next Generation’ system, are second to none,” said Bolen. “NBAA has worked closely with Steve for many years, and we welcome his nomination.”

At Delta, Dickson oversaw global flight operations across six continents, which involved training, quality assurance and regulatory compliance for more than 13,000 pilots.

A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Dickson is also a former F-15 pilot.

Dickson must now be confirmed by the Senate.