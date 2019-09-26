Aviation Treasures… Found! (You Simply Won’t Believe Number 4!)

As usual, we’ve been crawling on Craigslist looking for aviation treasures. Only now we’ve decided that our finds are just too awesome to keep to ourselves. So in the spirit of sharing, here they are.

As we said, you are simply not going to believe #4, but, hint, hint, you will want to strap it to your plane. Also, to be even more honest, we don’t even know what #4 is?!?, and because these listings might not be around when you go looking for them, we’re not going to include any links, but we’re pretty sure if they’re still available, you’ll be able to find them on your own.

Have fun!

1. Bede Jet