BasicMed Gets Even More Useful For Pilots

In the United States, the simplified pilot medical certification known as BasicMed is gaining traction. This week, reports AOPA, BasicMed got a big added benefit: Mexico now says, “Come on down.”

BasicMed allows pilots to fly sub-6,000-pound planes with up to five passengers (six, pilot plus five) day or night, and IFR or VFR up to 18,000 feet and 250 knots. AOPA says that there are now around 51,000 pilots flying under the certification.

Mexico’s acceptance of the certification follows on the Bahamas, which okayed the medical qualification for arriving pilots back in 2017.

There’s still a big piece of the puzzle missing in terms of BasicMed and international travel. Canada for some reason still says “no,” or more accurately, both “no” and “non.” AOPA is working with Canadian regulators to get that country to okay it soon.

Subscribe today to Plane & Pilot magazine for industry news, reviews and much more delivered straight to you!