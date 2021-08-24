Beech C23 Musketeer Crash Lands In South Dakota

Advertisement

Watertown, South Dakota/Injuries: 1

The student pilot reported that there were no anomalies with the engine operation during a before-takeoff engine check or when he applied power for takeoff. He stated that shortly after liftoff, about 50 to 100 feet above the runway, the engine suddenly lost power. He immediately performed a landing on the remaining runway. The airplane touched down hard and then bounced several times before the nose and right main landing gear collapsed. The accident engine demonstrated the ability to produce rated horsepower during a postaccident operational test run. A postaccident examination failed to reveal any anomalies that would have prevented normal engine operation. Additionally, there was no significant risk of carburetor ice accumulation at any engine power setting.

Probable cause(s): A total loss of engine power during initial climb for undetermined reasons.

Note: The report republished here is from the NTSB and is printed verbatim and in its complete form.