Bellanca Viking Accident In San Saba, Texas

Bellanca Viking

San Saba, Texas

Injuries: 1

The student pilot reported to a Federal Aviation Administration inspector that he was in cruise flight when he ran out of fuel in the right fuel tank and the airplane’s engine lost all power. He attempted to get the engine restarted but could not. The student pilot subsequently performed a forced landing to a highway about a half a mile east of his intended destination airport. During the forced landing, one wing sustained substantial damage to the spar. The student pilot reported to the inspector that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation. The student pilot did not provide an NTSB Form 6120.1 Pilot/Operator Aircraft Accident/Incident Report.

Probable cause(s): The student pilot’s improper decision-making, which resulted in a total loss of engine power due to fuel starvation.

Note: The report republished here is from the NTSB and is printed verbatim and in its complete form.