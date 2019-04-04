Blue Angels Arrive At Sun ‘n Fun Via….The Porta Potty Arrival?

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrived at the Sun ‘n Fun Fly-In Thursday in spectacular fashion. The demonstration team’s arrival on a show site is a performance in and of itself, as the team circles the field from a number of angles while they set their timing marks. The full formation circled the field from a number of directions as the aviators got the lay of the land. After the main formation recovered and taxied in, the lead and opposing solo pilots tore up the pattern for another several minutes.

At one point, the announcers fed the Angels’ radio feed over the PA system, and showgoers learned that one of the key timing points the pilots were using is a porta potty in a field near the show.

The crew advises anyone needing a quiet moment during the Angels’ displays to avoid any isolated toilets. Stick to the banks of multiple potties.

