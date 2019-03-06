Boeing Acquires ForeFlight

ForeFlight LLC, the leading pilot navigation application, has been acquired by Boeing, which has been partnering with ForeFlight for the past two years in bringing Boeing’s customer pilots Jeppesen nav data on ForeFlight’s mobile platform, which is optimized for Apple devices.

The terms of the deal were not released, but it was likely a substantial sum. Some aviation analysts believe that the company has an 80 percent market share of the navigation app market, and its business strategy has succeeded spectacularly by all account. In essence, the tack the company has taken has been to create new customers through agreements and partnerships with commercial airlines and corporate flight departments along with its successful drive to develop truly global databases.

ForeFlight co-founder and CEO Tyson Weihs sounded like a person who was optimistic about the future of the company and the products they create. In a statement he said, “We are inspired by the future built at Boeing and what our teams will be able to create by coming together,” and added, “Our companies share a passion for delivering customers the essential tools that drive efficiency, productivity, and safety.”

ForeFlight, based in Houston, TX, has approximately 180 employees.