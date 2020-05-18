Brand-New Cessna Twin Flies For The First Time

Textron Aviation announced that its SkyCourier utility twin made its first flight on Sunday from the company’s Beech Field. The flight lasted for two hours and 15 minutes, a long flight for an initial test hop. During that time, the crew was apparently very busy. Textron Aviation said in a press release that the two-person crew checked out “…the aircraft’s performance, stability and control, as well as its propulsion, environmental, flight controls and avionics systems.”

Textron, despite the pandemic, is throwing a full-court press at the certification of the new plane, which is expected to become a major player in areas the company current competes with its single-engine Caravan single, including but not limited to, package delivery, regional airline, charter and business flying. And because it’s reconfigurable, the plane will be able to serve a variety of roles, including a dedicated 19-seat transport, a cargo configured freight hauler or a mixture of the two.

Powered by a pair of Pratt & Whitney Canada PT-6A turboprop engines, the non-pressurized twin will be able to carry as much as 6,000 pounds in freight, cruise at as fast as 200 knots and fly for up to 900 nm with reserves.