Breaking News: B-17 Crashes At Bradley International Airport In Connecticut

The historic four-engine bomber reportedly crashed after an engine failure. There are reports of multiple fatalities.

A B-17 Flying Fortress crashed this morning at Hartford's Bradley International Airport shortly after takeoff and while attempting to return to the field. The WWII-era bomber hit a deicing facility near the runway and burst into flames. Authorities say that there are several critical injuries, some minor injuries, and some fatalities, though as of Wednesday afternoon officials have declined to say how many died in the crash.

Known as "Nine-O-Nine," the B-17 is owned by the Collings Foundation, a non-profit group well known in aviation. It is dedicated to restoring and flying vintage aircraft. The B-17 that crashed had been giving a tour ride, and reports say that multiple passengers aboard the plane were passengers. The big four-engine WWII-era bomber was at Bradley for a gathering of vintage aircraft this week.

Reports are that the crew radioed the tower shortly after takeoff to report an engine problem and to request an immediate return to land and that it was on that landing attempt that the plane crashed.

On Collings' B-17 flights, there are typically 10-12 passengers.

