Cessna 180 Skywagon Crash in Warrenton, Georgia

Cessna 180 Skywagon

Warrenton, Georgia

Injuries: 1

The pilot was attempting to land the airplane on a private, 950-ft-long turf airstrip. The airplane was high during the first two attempts to land, and the pilot initiated a go-around each time. During the third attempt, the airplane was traveling too fast, and it touched down near the mid-point of the runway and bounced. The airplane then departed the end of the of the runway and impacted trees. The pilot was seriously injured, and the airplane was destroyed.

Probable cause(s): The pilot’s failure to attain the proper touchdown point which resulted in a runway overrun and collision with trees.

Note: The report republished here is from the NTSB and is printed verbatim and in its complete form.