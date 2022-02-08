Cessna 182 Skylane Crash In Pennsylvania

Cessna 182 Skylane

Stowe, Pennsylvania

Injuries: 1

The private pilot was landing the tricycle landing gear equipped airplane with a significant gusting right crosswind. After establishing the airplane on a 1-mile final approach to the runway, the pilot initiated a sideslip to maintain runway centerline. After touching down about 800 feet beyond the runway threshold, a gust of wind struck the airplane and it veered off the runway. The airplane crossed a taxiway then struck a concrete culvert before flipping over and coming to rest inverted. The pilot stated that once the aircraft veered left, he could not recover. Both of the airplane’s wings and the empennage were substantially damaged during the accident. The pilot reported that there were no preimpact mechanical malfunctions or failures of the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause(s): The pilot’s loss of directional control while landing in a gusty crosswind, which resulted in a runway excursion and subsequent impact with terrain.

Note: The report republished here is from the NTSB and is printed verbatim and in its complete form.