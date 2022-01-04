Cessna Corvalis Accident In Florida

Cessna Corvalis

Apopka, Florida/Injuries: 1

The pilot reported that, after an uneventful cross-country flight, he observed animals on the runway during the approach, so he chose to perform a go-around. The engine did not produce full power during the go-around, and the airplane would not maintain altitude, so he performed a forced landing short of the runway, during which the airplane collided with trees. An examination of the wreckage and a test run of the engine did not reveal any evidence of a preaccident malfunction or failure that would have precluded normal operation. The recorded systems and engine data showed that there should have been adequate fuel on board to complete the flight. The reason for the loss of engine power could not be determined.

Probable cause(s): A partial loss of engine power during a go-around for reasons that could not be determined based on the available information, which resulted in a forced landing.

Note: The report republished here is from the NTSB and is printed verbatim and in its complete form.