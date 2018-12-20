Cessna Longitude Gets Provisional Certification

The longest-legged Citation yet gets the okay from the FAA.

Cessna announced on Thursday that its super mid-size Citation Longitude has earned provisional type certification from the FAA.

A 3,500 nm, 45,000-foot ceiling aircraft, the Longitude will cruise at a top speed of Mach .83. The aircraft’s fuselage is similar to the super-midsize Latitude, certificated in 2016, and its basic shape is similar to the under-developed Hemisphere, which will be a 4,500-nm, Mach .90 airplane. Longitude was certificated with Honeywell HTF7700L turbofans, which produce 7,550 pounds of thrust apiece. Initially the plane was going to be outfitted with Snecma Silvercrest engines, but production delays in that engine forced Textron Aviation to go with the Honeywell models.

The Longitude goes for $27 million. Deliveries are expected early next year.