Continental Motors Broadens Vision, Rebrands As Continental Aerospace Technologies

Two years after it announced construction on a new $75 million manufacturing facility, Mobile, Alabama-based Continental Motors Group Ltd. is rebranding as Continental Aerospace Technologies to reflect its focus on innovation.

Continental Aerospace Technologies, which was founded in 1905 as automobile engine manufacturer Continental Motor Company, has been manufacturing, overhauling and caring for aircraft engines for almost as long. In that time it has introduced a number of game-changing features on its engines, including turbocharging, balanced fuel injectors, Full Authority Engine Control (FADEC) and other innovations for general aviation engines.

The new name and logo were designed to highlight Continental's focus on aerospace and its rapidly evolving position in the industry, according to the company's Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Customer Support Christopher Kuehn.

"Bringing our brand into the 21st century is only the first step in 2019," said Kuehn. "We will continue to announce new service initiatives, new products, and disruptive technologies, demonstrating our commitment to continuously improve our value proposition to our customers."

Currently, Continental offers three categories of piston engines, both certified and experimental. They include the company's Certified AvGas Line, TITAN Experimental Engine Line, and the Jet-A Fueled Engine Line.

In 2018, the company celebrated the groundbreaking of its $75 million "Blue Marlin" manufacturing facility at its headquarters in the Mobile Aeroplex in Alabama. The state-of-the-art, 275,000-square-foot facility will be used for the production of piston and turbine engines as well as parts for light aircraft.

Continental announced the project in March 2017 saying at the time that it would transform how the company designs, builds, certifies and supports its projects. Officials said the factory should be operating next year.