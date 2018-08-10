Continental Reports Progress On Its Ambitious New Facility

Are you an aviation enthusiast or pilot? Sign up for our newsletter , full of tips, reviews and more!

Continental Motors announced today that work has started on the foundation of its new factory in its longtime home of Mobile, Alabama, part of a $75 million plan to do what it does best, overhaul engines, but in this case it’s an engine of commerce and technology. The new facility will be big, too, nearly 275,000 square feet, with most of that space, says Continental, “dedicated to advanced engine and parts manufacturing for all Continental Motors Group product lines.” The new plant will, of course, have a lot of new manufacturing equipment, and there will even be a space set aside for the “evaluation of new manufacturing techniques and processes, including additive manufacturing and automation.” That means Continental will explore making parts using advanced 3-D printing-like methods as well as automated manufacturing technologies.

The new plant, says Continental, is just one part of “to profoundly transform Continental Motors and the way the company designs, manufactures, certifies, and support products.”