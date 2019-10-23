Cool Products For Aviation Enthusiasts

In each issue of Plane & Pilot magazine, we share a handful of aviation-related products that we feel pilots and aviation enthusiasts would love to have.
The gear round-up in our November 2019 issue included a hoodie designed to look like Neil Armstrong's spacesuit, a P-51 Mustang model, and much more. Click through the slideshow below to see all of the items.
This beautifully hand-crafted P-51 replica features the paint scheme of Old Crow, the fighter famously flown by triple ace Clarence Emil “Bud” Anderson during World War II. Made of mahogany wood, this clear-canopy open-edition model features a wingspan of 19 inches and measures 13 inches in length, coming in at 1/24th the size of the actual aircraft. With a design that captures the fine details of the airplane Anderson flew for 116 missions, including for six consecutive hours on D-Day, this model is a great addition to any warbird buff’s collection.The model is priced at $399. Learn more at pilotmall.com.