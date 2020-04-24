Hit by a double whammy of circumstances, the FAA has made the call to reduce service at around 100 air traffic control towers around the country, a result of forces brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. In its release, the FAA said that two factors have contributed to the need to adjust the towers’ operating hours—staffing shortages and a reduction in traffic—both effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its release the agency said, “These facilities have seen a significant reduction in flights, especially during the evening and nighttime hours, since the pandemic began. Adjusting the operating hours will further protect our employees and reduce the possibility of temporary tower closures from COVID-19 exposures by ensuring enough controllers are available to staff the facilities during peak hours. It also will enable us to allocate difficult-to-source supplies where they are most needed.”

It also said that it planned to continue to assess the situation and make further adjustments as needed. It said the changes are intended only as a way to address the challenges of the pandemic and that it has no plans to make the reduced operating hours permanent.

Many of the towers that will get reduced operating hours will have few other changes, as they were already closed at night, during which time the airport’s overlaying radar facility.

But perhaps the most extraordinary step that the FAA has taken is to create teams of controllers who work together and then stay together during their off time, as well. The agency hasn’t made any claims to this effect, but the strategy seems to be paying off, as there has been a marked reduction in employees at air traffic control facilities testing positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks, according to data published by the FAA on its dedicated coronavirus site.

So what do these adjusted tower operating hours mean to pilots? The FAA thinks, not much. As always, it’s important to check NOTAMS for your destination and alternate, but in this case, it’s important to keep an eye out for changes in the tower’s operating hours, though in most cases, it will likely mean getting approach services from a radar controller instead of a tower controller.