The FAA is investigating the crash of the warbird.

A DC-3/C-47 operated by the Highland Lakes Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force crashed on takeoff from Burnett, Texas, on Saturday morning, and was destroyed. The plane was carrying 13, all of whom survived. Several occupants were taken to the hospital, none reportedly with life threatening injuries.

Amateur video of the crash shows the D-C-3 taking off but never fully got off the ground before it departed the runway, going briefly airborne before clipping first one wing then another though somehow not flipping inverted.

The ensuing fire was extinguished. The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash.