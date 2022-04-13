Crossword Key: April 2022

Across

1 Designer of the AA-5B Tiger, 2 words

5 Size of first jet of 1 across

8 Tries out

9 Hoss’s plane?

11 Used plane factor

12 A 112 or a 114

14 Radio type not typically found in planes, abbr.

15 The backbone of a reciprocating engine

18 Wing with no struts or bracing

20 Copper symbol

21 Maker of instrument used for flight planning

22 Maker of the Kachina

24 Off-route altitude that provides obstruction clearance with a 1,000-foot buffer in non-mountainous terrain areas and a 2,000-foot buffer in designated mountainous areas

25 Used for computing lapse rate, abbr.

26 Manufactured the Buccaneer and Renegade

27 Name of the Las Vegas hotel that sponsored a record endurance flight

Down

1 Comes after turbo, pulse or fan

2 This switch is often split

3 One-striper, abbr.

4 ___ and flow

5 Often called “handbooks” in aviation

6 Word that comes before “gulf” in some callsigns

7 Broadcasting

10 On the ___

11 Air data computer, for short

12 One of the most beautiful Cessnas ever built

13 State of Cirrus factory

16 ____-and-go landing

17 Parka for cold weather

18 Non-military aviation branch

19 Text message image

20 Unit of radioactive activity, abbr.

21 ___storming: 1930s plane stunts by daring pilots

23 __ __ rule (usually)—2 words