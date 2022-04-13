Crossword Key: April 2022

Across
1 Designer of the AA-5B Tiger, 2 words
5 Size of first jet of 1 across
8 Tries out
9 Hoss’s plane?
11 Used plane factor
12 A 112 or a 114
14 Radio type not typically found in planes, abbr.
15 The backbone of a reciprocating engine
18 Wing with no struts or bracing
20 Copper symbol
21 Maker of instrument used for flight planning
22 Maker of the Kachina
24 Off-route altitude that provides obstruction clearance with a 1,000-foot buffer in non-mountainous terrain areas and a 2,000-foot buffer in designated mountainous areas
25 Used for computing lapse rate, abbr.
26 Manufactured the Buccaneer and Renegade
27 Name of the Las Vegas hotel that sponsored a record endurance flight
Down
1 Comes after turbo, pulse or fan
2 This switch is often split
3 One-striper, abbr.
4 ___ and flow
5 Often called “handbooks” in aviation
6 Word that comes before “gulf” in some callsigns
7 Broadcasting
10 On the ___
11 Air data computer, for short
12 One of the most beautiful Cessnas ever built
13 State of Cirrus factory
16 ____-and-go landing
17 Parka for cold weather
18 Non-military aviation branch
19 Text message image
20 Unit of radioactive activity, abbr.
21 ___storming: 1930s plane stunts by daring pilots
23 __ __ rule (usually)—2 words