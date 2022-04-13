Become a member and get exclusive access to articles, contests and more!
Crossword Key: April 2022

By Plane and Pilot Updated Save Article

Crossword April 2022

Across 

1 Designer of the AA-5B Tiger, 2 words 

5 Size of first jet of 1 across 

8 Tries out 

9 Hoss’s plane? 

11 Used plane factor 

12 A 112 or a 114 

14 Radio type not typically found in planes, abbr. 

15 The backbone of a reciprocating engine 

18 Wing with no struts or bracing 

20 Copper symbol 

21 Maker of instrument used for flight planning 

22 Maker of the Kachina 

24 Off-route altitude that provides obstruction clearance with a 1,000-foot buffer in non-mountainous terrain areas and a 2,000-foot buffer in designated mountainous areas 

25 Used for computing lapse rate, abbr. 

26 Manufactured the Buccaneer and Renegade 

27 Name of the Las Vegas hotel that sponsored a record endurance flight 

Down 

1 Comes after turbo, pulse or fan 

2 This switch is often split 

3 One-striper, abbr. 

4 ___ and flow 

5 Often called “handbooks” in aviation 

6 Word that comes before “gulf” in some callsigns 

7 Broadcasting 

10 On the ___ 

11 Air data computer, for short 

12 One of the most beautiful Cessnas ever built 

13 State of Cirrus factory 

16 ____-and-go landing 

17 Parka for cold weather 

18 Non-military aviation branch 

19 Text message image 

20 Unit of radioactive activity, abbr. 

21 ___storming: 1930s plane stunts by daring pilots 

23 __ __ rule (usually)—2 words 

