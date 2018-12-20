Dale Klapmeier To Step Down At Cirrus Aircraft

It’s hard to argue with the success that Dale Klapmeier has achieved at Cirrus Aircraft. Since taking the reins as CEO in 2011 after the departure from Cirrus of his brother and company co-founder Alan Klapmeier, Dale Klapmeier successfully shepherded the company to profitability and the successful certification of the Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet, the first truly personal single-engine jet, the first jet to be fitted with a whole-airplane parachute recovery system and the winner of the Collier Trophy as the outstanding achievement in aviation for 2016. (We flew it first. Read our flight report on the SF50 here.)

Klapmeier will step back from his CEO position by mid-year of 2019 and remain with the company in an advisory capacity. Cirrus didn’t respond immediately to an email asking why the company chose to make this move and whether it was Dale Klapmeier’s choice or if he were forced out by ownership.

Cirrus is based in Knoxville, Tennessee and has manufacturing facilities in Duluth, Minnesota, and Grand Forks, North Dakota. The company is owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China, which is owned by the government of China.