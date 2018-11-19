December 2018 Crossword Key

The answer key for the crossword puzzle found in the December 2018 issue of Plane & Pilot.

Across

1. The answer is right in front of your eyes!

5. A seal is used in one to cut drag

9. Long range (acronym)

11. Some flight crew in EMT planes

12. "American Champion" plane

13. Time saving alternative to plans

14. Worlds biggest aviation marketplace

16. Flying prefix

17. Mathematical ratio

18. "Air capital of the world"

20. It's a factor that will affect a used plane's price

23. State where flying is a major form of civilian transport

24. Left tip color

26. Technically, gas piston, yes, but electric, no

27. This plane flew out the hangar door

28. Fokker Dr.-1

29. Douglas and Cessna both built one

31. Snoopy’s mount

32. What pilots can’t do when they get invited to fly

33. The founder of this company? You can call him this.

Down

1. Planes need this

2. Airplanes and Plane & Pilot are this

3. Gesture that’s not acceptable when told “it’s your airplane.”

4. Place pilots can never spend enough time

6. What aluminum skins really are

7. A pilot who gets paid

8. Pilots avoid this

10. It’s Goodnews, Alaska

13. ___ Gardens in London

14. A TIT one of these is bad

15. Mooney cage material

19. Aircraft homes

21. Famous maker of angry cats

22. AHRS, for example

25. With CAPS you pull to do this

27. ____ burst, localized column of sinking air

28. Company that makes wings weep

30. What Roger means