December 2018 Crossword Key

Across
1. The answer is right in front of your eyes!
5. A seal is used in one to cut drag
9. Long range (acronym)
11. Some flight crew in EMT planes
12. "American Champion" plane
13. Time saving alternative to plans
14. Worlds biggest aviation marketplace
16. Flying prefix
17. Mathematical ratio
18. "Air capital of the world"
20. It's a factor that will affect a used plane's price
23. State where flying is a major form of civilian transport
24. Left tip color
26. Technically, gas piston, yes, but electric, no
27. This plane flew out the hangar door
28. Fokker Dr.-1
29. Douglas and Cessna both built one
31. Snoopy’s mount
32. What pilots can’t do when they get invited to fly
33. The founder of this company? You can call him this.
Down
1. Planes need this
2. Airplanes and Plane & Pilot are this
3. Gesture that’s not acceptable when told “it’s your airplane.”
4. Place pilots can never spend enough time
6. What aluminum skins really are
7. A pilot who gets paid
8. Pilots avoid this
10. It’s Goodnews, Alaska
13. ___ Gardens in London
14. A TIT one of these is bad
15. Mooney cage material
19. Aircraft homes
21. Famous maker of angry cats
22. AHRS, for example
25. With CAPS you pull to do this
27. ____ burst, localized column of sinking air
28. Company that makes wings weep
30. What Roger means