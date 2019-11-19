December 2019, Crossword Key

Across

1 Small dynamo

5 ____ air, used for anti-ice

7 ___ flying, barnstorming

9 Ramps

11 Luggage label

12 On climbout, three in this color

13 Venue for games

14 French device for making rolls

17 Concorde was one

19 The dreaded DME __

20 Prefix with byte

23 Cry of mock horror

24 The Navy calls one a UAP

25 Assisted

29 Cloud or plane type

30 Nickname for the autopilot

33 "There you have it!"

35 Tube used on carburetors and airspeed sensors

36 Nothing

37 Abbreviation for ground

38 Geek's field of expertise

Down

1 Aviation’s Midget _____

2 Dashboard indicator

3 More than one 300-S

4 What an old NOTAM is

5 Break up into turbulence (of airflow)

6 Slice of history

8 Ramp surface in popular thought

10 Props on twins should be in this

15 Famed Brit. fliers

16 Italian for gold

18 Partner of avoids

21 Portmanteau for Burrell and Kao

22 It thins up top

26 Corrosion-susceptible hard aluminum alloy

27 Nickname for the old Curtiss JN-4

28 ____ STOL CH 650

29 Acronym for ideal flying conditions

31 Way to go

32 These altitudes for heading west IFR

34 A fanciful staple of hangar flying