December 2019 Crossword Key

Crossword Puzzle, December 2019

Across

    1  Small dynamo

    5  ____ air, used for anti-ice

    7  ___ flying, barnstorming

    9  Ramps

  11  Luggage label

  12  On climbout, three in this color

  13  Venue for games

  14  French device for making rolls

Advertisement

  17  Concorde was one

  19  The dreaded DME __

  20  Prefix with byte

  23  Cry of mock horror

  24  The Navy calls one a UAP

  25  Assisted

  29  Cloud or plane type

  30  Nickname for the autopilot

  33  "There you have it!"

  35  Tube used on carburetors and airspeed sensors

  36  Nothing

  37  Abbreviation for ground

  38  Geek's field of expertise

Are you an aviation enthusiast or pilot? Sign up for our newsletter, full of tips, reviews and more!

Down

    1  Aviation’s Midget _____

    2  Dashboard indicator

    3  More than one 300-S

    4  What an old NOTAM is

    5  Break up into turbulence (of airflow)

    6  Slice of history

    8  Ramp surface in popular thought

  10  Props on twins should be in this

  15  Famed Brit. fliers

  16  Italian for gold

  18  Partner of avoids

  21  Portmanteau for Burrell and Kao

  22  It thins up top

  26  Corrosion-susceptible hard aluminum alloy

  27  Nickname for the old Curtiss JN-4

  28  ____ STOL CH 650

  29  Acronym for ideal flying conditions

  31  Way to go

  32  These altitudes for heading west IFR

  34  A fanciful staple of hangar flying

December 2019, Crossword Key

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *