December 2019, Crossword Key

Across
1 Small dynamo
5 ____ air, used for anti-ice
7 ___ flying, barnstorming
9 Ramps
11 Luggage label
12 On climbout, three in this color
13 Venue for games
14 French device for making rolls
17 Concorde was one
19 The dreaded DME __
20 Prefix with byte
23 Cry of mock horror
24 The Navy calls one a UAP
25 Assisted
29 Cloud or plane type
30 Nickname for the autopilot
33 "There you have it!"
35 Tube used on carburetors and airspeed sensors
36 Nothing
37 Abbreviation for ground
38 Geek's field of expertise
Down
1 Aviation’s Midget _____
2 Dashboard indicator
3 More than one 300-S
4 What an old NOTAM is
5 Break up into turbulence (of airflow)
6 Slice of history
8 Ramp surface in popular thought
10 Props on twins should be in this
15 Famed Brit. fliers
16 Italian for gold
18 Partner of avoids
21 Portmanteau for Burrell and Kao
22 It thins up top
26 Corrosion-susceptible hard aluminum alloy
27 Nickname for the old Curtiss JN-4
28 ____ STOL CH 650
29 Acronym for ideal flying conditions
31 Way to go
32 These altitudes for heading west IFR
34 A fanciful staple of hangar flying