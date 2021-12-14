December 2021 Crossword Key

Across

1 Vintage military planes

6 DA 40 Tundra ____

9 Expert flier

11 Lockheed’s P-80 ____ ____ (2 words)

12 Any lighter-than-air craft that is powered and steerable

13 Sun Devils’ school, abbr.

14 Popular

15 Light wind

17 Gee or Bumble plane

19 In a crosswind or tailwind, this can be tricky

20 Hinged metal cover over an engine

24 Coat or soup

25 Electric urban air taxis

27 Aviation acronym for required

28 Instability in the atmosphere

Down

1 Apple state, abbr.

2 The document stating the level of required achievement, abbr.

3 Bring back on board in a company

4 Mechanical horizon enabler (2 words)

5 Bounce, in basketball

7 Japanese aviation company offering a multicopter kit aircraft

8 Send a plane to a different airport, for example

10 A stern captain might be accused of being one of these

12 In aviation, it doesn’t make perfect but can improve proficiency

16 What an airline pilot shared domicile might be called

17 Radar flashes

18 For the two “best” airspeeds, this one gets you higher in a shorter distance

20 Famed search and rescue organization, abbr.

21 A tire’s best friend

22 Compass point

23 Dashboard instrument

25 With this, you must know the “to” and the “from”