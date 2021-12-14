December 2021 Crossword Key

Across
1 Vintage military planes
6 DA 40 Tundra ____
9 Expert flier
11 Lockheed’s P-80 ____ ____ (2 words)
12 Any lighter-than-air craft that is powered and steerable
13 Sun Devils’ school, abbr.
14 Popular
15 Light wind
17 Gee or Bumble plane
19 In a crosswind or tailwind, this can be tricky
20 Hinged metal cover over an engine
24 Coat or soup
25 Electric urban air taxis
27 Aviation acronym for required
28 Instability in the atmosphere
Down
1 Apple state, abbr.
2 The document stating the level of required achievement, abbr.
3 Bring back on board in a company
4 Mechanical horizon enabler (2 words)
5 Bounce, in basketball
7 Japanese aviation company offering a multicopter kit aircraft
8 Send a plane to a different airport, for example
10 A stern captain might be accused of being one of these
12 In aviation, it doesn’t make perfect but can improve proficiency
16 What an airline pilot shared domicile might be called
17 Radar flashes
18 For the two “best” airspeeds, this one gets you higher in a shorter distance
20 Famed search and rescue organization, abbr.
21 A tire’s best friend
22 Compass point
23 Dashboard instrument
25 With this, you must know the “to” and the “from”