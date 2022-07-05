Diamond DA40 Accident in Marana, Arizona

Diamond DA 40

Marana, Arizona

Injuries: 1

The solo student pilot reported that, while en route to the nontowered airport, she obtained local weather and reported on the common traffic advisory frequency that she would be entering the downwind for runway 30. Another pilot in the traffic pattern reported that they were using runway 12, so the student turned the airplane 180° to enter the downwind for runway 12. She added that, during the landing roll, she applied brakes and attempted to turn right off the runway, but the “speed was still high.” She realized that she would not be able to make the turn, so she attempted to turn left back onto the runway. Subsequently, the airplane skidded off the runway to the right and impacted a taxiway sign. The airplane sustained substantial damage to the right wing. The deputy safety officer of the flight school reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation. The airport’s automated weather observation station reported that, about 5 minutes before the accident, the wind was from 350° at 4 knots. The student landed the airplane on runway 12.

Probable cause(s): The student pilot’s excessive taxi speed during a turn from the runway to a taxiway, which resulted in a runway excursion and collision with a taxiway sign.

Note: The report republished here is from the NTSB and is printed verbatim and in its complete form.