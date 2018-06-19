EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018: 1st Oshkosh? 40th? Either way, 5 Must-Do’s

The biggest airshow in the world is too big to take it all in. Plan ahead with Plane & Pilot’s Bucket List.

There’s too much to do at AirVenture, the biggest airshow in the world. We get it. So here are five things to do that we’re guessing you’ll remember for years to come.

5. Tribute to World War I: It won’t be long until there are no people alive today who were alive during WWI, which ended with the armistice of 1918. And with this centennial of the end of the “War to End All Wars,” EAA is putting on the last in its series of tributes to WWI aviation, which will include replicas, seminars, engine runs and much more. At the very least, you need to see a rotary engine run! All week.

4. Night Airshow: If you’ve been to a night airshow at OSH, I need say no more. If you haven’t, you must make this happen. It’ll be an evening of fun and pride in aviation that will fill up your tank if you’ve started to run down after a few days on the grounds at Wittman Regional.

3. Whatever this is… and lots of other cool planes. Priceless WWII gems, like the famous “That’s All Folks,” which led the Normandy invasion, as well as planes honoring the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Royal Air Force, some debuts of some newly restored warbirds, a tribute to tankers, and more. Plus, you might get to find out that that unholy hybrid pictured here really is.

2. EAA Pilot Proficiency Center: Who says Oshkosh can’t be all about you? At the EAA Pilot Proficiency Center, you can connect with professional instructors from NAFI and SAFE and fly scenarios on one of 14 Redbird Sims and get a feel for what you need to work on once you get home. The EAA’s PPC is sponsored by Redbird, Jeppesen, Hartzell Propeller, and Plane & Pilot, among others. Learn more here.

1. The Pilots. The greatest thing about Oshkosh in our book is the spirit of community that it is at heart all about. The EAA does an amazing job of giving us pilots the opportunity to gather and play and work and just hang out with other airplane nuts, and there’s no better place in the world to do it than OSH in late July.

