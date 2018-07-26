EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018: Blue Angels Show Up

The USN precision flight display team popped into to the show in a triumphant return.

The United States Navy Blue Angels roared into #OSH18 with what EAA is calling a surprise appearance, though such things don’t happen without a lot of coordination. Check out the pure beauty of the team’s formations in the F/A-18 Hornets in EAA’s short, breathtaking video.