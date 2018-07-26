EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018: Blue Angels Show Up

Sign up for our newsletter for the latest news, notes, and photos from EAA AirVenture Oshkosh!
The United States Navy Blue Angels roared into #OSH18 with what EAA is calling a surprise appearance, though such things don’t happen without a lot of coordination. Check out the pure beauty of the team’s formations in the F/A-18 Hornets in EAA’s short, breathtaking video.
Now THAT is how you start an air show! The @BlueAngels make a surprise appearance here at #OSH18 to kick off the Wednesday afternoon air show! pic.twitter.com/UDAPX1DmD9
— EAA (@EAA) July 25, 2018