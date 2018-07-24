EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018: B-1/17th Arrives At OSH

Want the latest news and notes from EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018? Sign up for our newsletter!

Coolest thing we’ve seen by Monday? This Boeing B-17 scale replica, a B-1/17th, if you will. Nicknamed the Bally Bomber, this one-off custom built homebuilt is powered by four Hirth two-cylinder engines of 45-hp apiece and actually has retractable landing gear. The plane was completed by Jack Bally of Dixon, Illinois, in 2016 and was flown to OSH by Richard Kosi. With a span of better than 34-feet, the little B- is no tiny plane, but it is beautifully detailed, with retractable landing gear and a belly turret. With a max weight of 2,000 pounds, the homebuilt Faux-ing is no speed demon, with a max cruise speed of just 95 knots and a munitions payload of zilch. But the fun factor of this baby has got to be off the charts. And we wonder if at a distance, it looks like the real McCoy, just a lot closer than you might think it is.

View more photos of the scale replica bomber by clicking the button below.