EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018: Garmin’s New D2 Watches Do What Now?

Garmin on Sunday introduced a new lineup of their popular D2 aviation watches, including one that has a first-ever feature for an aviation watch. (“D2,” in case you were wondering, stands for “Direct To,” so changing it to D3 or D4 doesn‘t make sense, at least not in a pilot’s lexicon.)

The D2 Delta lineup includes the D2 Delta PX ($1,249), which has a built-in pulse-ox feature. The Delta is the largest of the three and features the traditional D2 look, big and brash, that has proven popular with pilots. The D2 Delta ($949) is the standard, and comes with a brown leather band and black silicon band and a great, euro-classic look. The freshest model is the D2 Delta S ($899), which is significantly smaller than any previous D2 watch.

ll three come with extensive aviation features, including high-res moving map, weather radar overlay, airport info, including frequencies and runway data, weather information, an HSI display and flight plan transfer to the Garmin GTN 650/750 and G1000 NXi using the FlightStream 510 interface.

They all have a lot of non-aviation features, too, including phone functions, a payment feature called Garmin Pay, multisport capability, step counting, VIRB action cam control and more. For more information, visit Garmin.com.