EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018: Lancair: Big Upgrade To Legacy Two-Seater

The fast and sleek two-seater has several noteworthy improvements.

Sign up for our newsletter to get more news, notes, and photos from EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018!

Lancair launched a big upgrade to its two-seater naming the resulting airplane Barracuda. Based on its popular Legacy two-seat kitplane, the new plane features an all-new, one-piece wing of greater span, that the company says will greatly reduce build time while also giving the plane more docile handling characteristics. The cockpit will boast a panel anchored by the Garmin G3X Touch and GTN 750.

The goal, says Lancair International president Conrad Huffstutler, is to create a two-place kitplane for $200,000/kit that does 200 knots. Other features include the automatically retractable nose gear the company introduced on its Mako four-seater, which it launched last year.

For more, check out www.lancair.com.