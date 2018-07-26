EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018: Wednesday Night Airshow Rained Out, Rescheduled for Thursday

Want more news, information, and photos from EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018? Sign up for our newsletter!

The Night Airshow, which started as a bit of a lark a few years ago has turned into a signature event at EAA AirVenture, got washed out on Wednesday, but is a go for Thursday night.

The storms could have been worse. Doppler radar leading up to the evening showed a lot of magenta, with intense cells containing severe hail, which would have been a disaster of monumental proportions had it hit a field chock-a-block with airplanes. Luckily, the worst of it was heavy rainstorms that left some areas at the show a bit flooded and many others more than a bit muddy. Luckily again, the grounds at Wittman Regional were able to absorb a lot of the water and once the storms passed, the inflow of cooler, drier air has create weather conditions that are the definition of perfect.

With highs in the low 70s and fair skies, Thursday will be a classic day of airshow heaven for the tens of thousands at the show. And the night airshow conditions should be perfect as well.

Plane & Pilot is here at the show. Hope to see you here as well.