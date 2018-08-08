EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018: You Won’t Believe How Cool This Time-Lapse Video of Building a Plane In A Week Is!

Subscribe today to Plane & Pilot magazine for industry news, reviews and much more delivered straight to you!

At EAA AirVenture Oshkosh a large group of volunteers built a Van’s RV-12 and got it flying in a week. Here’s a time-lapse video of the process, and it might just make you want to build your own plane.

The idea is simple. Leverage the remarkable numbers present at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh to build a homebuilt and get it flying in one week’s time. This year’s model was a Van’s RV-12, an LSA-eligible two-seater powered by a Rotax 912 engine and lit up by a Garmin G3X Touch avionics suite.

EAA produced a time-lapse video showing off the build and winding up with the successful first flight of the RV-12 at twilight of Monday.

EAA’s Charlie Becker, manager of chapters and communities & homebuilt community, summed it up nicely, saying that the One Week Wonder’s first flight was only possible as a team effort, pointing to the employees from Van’s Aircraft who were on hand to watch over the process, and the many volunteers who lent a hand, along with the thousands of AirVenture attendees who pitched in, as well.

“It was a huge accomplishment for the team at Van’s Aircraft and all of our volunteers,” Becker said in an EAA release. “We had 100 core builders plus over 2,500 people that helped pull a rivet on the aircraft. I thought it turned out awesome. The energy all week was very high.”

If you wandered by while at the show, that conclusion was inescapable. So too was the thought, “Hey, maybe I could do this, too.” Which is the sneaky sort of thing that EAA was up to with the entire process!

Check out the video, the end of which, is worth the price of admission.