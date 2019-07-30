EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019: A Ho-Hum AirVenture? Not Even. Here’s What The Numbers Say

EAA just released the statistics for this AirVenture 2019, which wrapped up on Sunday. They support what we were saying all week. It was an amazing show. So when another aviation online site called this year’s AirVenture “subdued,” we had to wonder if we’d been to the same event? (Maybe there’s an Oshkosh, Delaware, they went to by mistake?)

EAA said that there were approximately 642,000 attendees, an increase of 6,8 percent over last year, which was a record based on current methods of keeping track. There were the usual “more than 10,000 aircraft” that made their way to Oshkosh’s Wittman Regional, as well as other area airports, with 16,807 aircraft operations over the 11-day period between July 19-29. That, says EAA, is an average of 127 takeoffs/landings per hour. There were 12,300 campers, of which I was one. It’s the best way to take in the show, in my option, because you never have to leave it.

There were Astronauts, including Michael Collins and the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing, there were warbirds galore, including hot and cold running F-22s and F-35s, along with Corsairs, Mustangs, Skyraiders and lots of vintage jets. The night air show knocked my socks off!

The weather was spectacular! The people were amazing. The flying was out of this world. If this is unspectacular, sign me up for a lifetime of it.

Oh, and EAA says its already considering themes and such for Oshkosh 2020, the 51st anniversary of EAA in Oshkosh. As I noted in a previous piece, it’s the 51st anniversary. If it’s not a Mustangapalooza, I for one will be sorely disappointed.

