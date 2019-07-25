EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019: Ameravia V.1 Enjoying Success; Plus, A New Model Coming

At Oshkosh AirVenture 2019 Ameravia director of sales Mike McMann had little but good news for reporters.

The four-seat high-wing piston single, which we flew and reported on in our May 2019 issue of Plane & Pilot, is a natural rival to the Cessna 172 and Piper PA-28. And at $278,000, it’s a relative bargain for flight schools looking for a good flying trainer to add to their fleets. Delaware State recently signed on for 10 V.1s and became a designated service center for the design, too.

Enjoy these photos of the night airshow and more from EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019!

The plane is getting better, too, with dozens of fit and finish and quality of life improvements as new models come off the line. One such enhancement is the redesign of the door latching mechanism and the addition of cup holders, improvements that many pilots wouldn’t notice but that add the general sense of quality of what we in our cover story already felt was a very solid design. Also available will be the Garmin G500 TXi, a big enhancement of Garmin’s already popular display solution.

McMann also announced that a new model, the twin-engine P68R Eco, which will be powered by twin Lycoming IO-360 engines with the Garmin G1000 cockpit. The plane, targeted at training organizations, is expected to cost somewhere in the mid-$800,000 range.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest news, notes, and information from Oshkosh 2019!