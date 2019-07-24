EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019: Behind The Scenes Of That Incredible Daher TBM 940 Video

If you've seen the new Daher promotional video for their super fast, and super sleek TBM 940 turboprop, after you got up off the floor you might have wondered, how the heck did they do that? We did too.

Check out these photos from EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019 from Jim Koepnick!

In this case, our questions were answered. In this video which Daher shared at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, the company shares a behind the scenes look at the making of the movie magic.