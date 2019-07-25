EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019: This Year’s WomenVenture Photo Is Huge!

This year’s photo of participants of WomenVenture is out and it’s really cool, as you can see. The weeklong family reunion of women who are aviators or who are otherwise immersed in a hundred other different aviation pursuits, features numerous events organized by Women In Aviation International (WAI). The group shot, taken on Wednesday morning at Boeing Plaza, is a powerful reminder of how much the role of women in aviation has grown in the 50 years since EAA decided to move its annual fly in from Rockford, Illinois, to Oshkosh, Wisconsin in 1969. The photograph was taken in front of a United Airlines Boeing 787 flown into KOSH by an all-woman crew. WAI also hosted on Wednesday a breakfast featuring a talk by Tammie Jo Shults in which she recounted the harrowing tale of Flight Southwest 1380, a Boeing 737 that had an engine suffer an explosive decompression in cruise.

Enjoy these photos from EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019 by photographer Jim Koepnick.

It was at that breakfast that WAI president and organization founder Dr. Peggy Chabrian announced her coming retirement after 30 years of work. WAI will engage an executive search committee to find a replacement. Chabrian is expected to remain at the helm until April, 2020.

Chabrian will leave WAI in excellent health. The organization today has an all-time high of 14,000 members, and more than 4,500 attended the 30thAnnual International Women in Aviation Conference in Long Beach, California. The organization gave out $948,000 in scholarships and holds a million-dollar endowment.

