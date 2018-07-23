EAA Oshkosh AirVenture 2018: Off To Amazing Start

Subscribe today to Plane & Pilot magazine for industry news, reviews and much more delivered straight to you!

Oshkosh AirVenture 2018 got off to a grey start on Sunday, the day before the official start, and very few airplanes got into Wittman Regional until skies began to clear in the early mid-afternoon. And once they did, well, you know how frontal passage can be, it got a little windy. But that didn’t stop the action. By the time they shut off the lights on arrivals on Sunday evening, the parking areas were on their way to filling up something that should surely happen today.

As for the weather outlook, well, again, it looks as though this could be one of the most perfect weather weeks in Oshkosh history, and we are knocking on wood as we write. The outlook calls for the next seven to ten days to be mild, sunny and just plain beautiful.

The highlights this year include a tribute to some military heavy metal, a drone-based night airshow display, an evening concert by Dustin Lynch and Maddie & Tae, lots of electric airplanes and flying cars (kind of, we guess), as well as the arrival at the show of That’s All Brother, the C-47 that led the charge on D-Day.

It promises to be, as we said, an amazing show. If you’re not going, stay tuned to Plane & Pilot!