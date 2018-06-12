EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018: EAA Pilot Proficiency Center Returns

Sign up for our newsletter for industry news, reviews and much more!

One of the most popular pilot participation events on the planet, the EAA’s Pilot Proficiency Center returns this year to AirVenture. The big air-conditioned home of the PPC features more than a dozen Redbird Flight Simulations LD simulators on which pilots can test their mettle against challenging scenarios designed by Redbird with live ATC provided PilotEdge and Mindstar, along with individualized instruction by the talented CFIs from NAFI and SAFE. Jeppesen will be providing some of their standing room only Tech Talks, with presentations on subjects from weather to chart interpretation. In addition, attendees can get FAA Wings Credit for the Tech Talks and simulator time.

This year the PPC will have a few added bonuses from previous years. Charlie Gregoire, President and COO of Redbird, says that the PPC team is adding new scenarios that are specially geared toward pilots of homebuilt aircraft. Also, a new registration system will allow pilots to fine tune their upcoming PPC experience by letting them factor in their aeronautical experience, recent experience and their specific goals for the training.

Also, CloudAhoy, a cloud-based flight data storage firm, will store the data from each pilot's sim session, allowing the pilot to debrief in greater depth immediately after the sim session or even after the show is over, for greater insights and longer lasting benefit.

The PPC is located on the Four Corners, a central spot easy to get to. For campers at OSH, the PPC is open from 7:30 am to 9 am every morning, Monday through Saturday. Click here to see full scenario details, Tech Talk details and more!

In addition to Redbird Flight Simulations and Hartzell Propeller, sponsors of the EAA Pilot Proficiency Center include Jeppesen, Plane & Pilot, AOPA, Cloud Ahoy, Mindstar Aviation, National Association of Flight Instructors (NAFI), PilotEdge, Pilot Workshops, the Society of Aviation and Flight Instructors (SAFE) and the University of Maine at Augusta.

The PPC team is finalizing an updated website that covers all of the upgrades in greater detail.