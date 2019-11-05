Embarrassing Flub by Randy Moss’s Charter Pilot

Had the pilot been a sports fan, it might not have happened.

.@RandyMoss had a bit of a mix up with his flights 😂 pic.twitter.com/lxbvsScOmo — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 3, 2019

When Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss booked a charter flight he figured the pilot would be able to get the gist of the request. Moss wanted to fly to the ESPN Studios in Bristol, Connecticut, to appear on a Sunday morning NFL game-day show. The schedule was tight but doable, thanks to the miracle of modern charter flights.

So, after having watched his son play his final high school football game in Virginia on Saturday afternoon--his kid’s team lost, despite a stellar performance from the young man, a wide receiver, like his dad—he headed out to get to work on time the following am. The departure, in a Pilatus PC-12 single-engine pressurized turboprop, was routine departing from Charlottesville, Virginia, and Moss apparently didn’t notice the plane’s direction, heading toward the setting sun, as he closed his eyes for a little rest.

Subscribe today to Plane & Pilot magazine for industry news, reviews and much more delivered straight to you!

So when the plane landed a little over an hour later, and Moss, having awoken from his nap, emerged, he was slightly confused, because it didn’t look anything like Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, the major airport closest to Bristol, CT, the notoriously out-of-the-limelight home of ESPN. And indeed, it wasn’t. It was Bristol, TN, which is located in almost exactly the opposite direction.

Luckily, the next morning the same PC-12 was able to get Moss to Bradley and from there to the Bristol he really meant in the first place. Moss was late, but took to the airwaves in good humor giving “a shout out to everybody in Bristol, Tennessee.”