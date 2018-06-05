Emergency Landing on Busy SoCal Street Amazes!

Are you an aviation enthusiast or pilot? Sign up for our newsletter , full of tips, reviews and more!

If you had heard that a Cessna 172 lost power had to be deadsticked to a landing while over Huntington Beach, California, your first question might be, how many fatalities? After that, was the airplane a total loss? Were any cars or homes destroyed?

The answer to those questions is, nobody got a scratch, the plane was undamaged, no people, cars or structures on the ground were hit.

The miracle on Hamilton Avenue was captured on at least two cameras, one a dash cam on a car that stopped to let the plane land and another from a business in optimum position to catch the landing and rollout.

The pilot, whose name has not been released, is a young, student pilot! And the landing and rollout was incredible because she not only threaded multiple power lines and utility poles but also managed to miss every car in her plane’s path.

The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash. And our vote. Let’s just give this young woman her ticket. The checkride will be cake after that.