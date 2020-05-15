Details are still emerging about the loss of the frontline fighter at a Florida Air Force Base. Here’s what we do know.

An F-22 Raptor, the Air Force’s frontline, air-superiority stealth fighter jet, has crashed in Florida. The Air Force has just issued a press release on the accident.

Thankfully, the pilot survived after ejecting. Tyndall Air Force base reported that he’s in stable condition at the hospital and was undergoing evaluation, which is standard procedure even with seemingly successful ejections.

Other good news is that there was no loss of life, and the aircraft did no damage to civilian property, though Tyndall didn’t specify if any military property, other than the F-22, that is, was damaged.

Initially, some had thought that the aircraft had been a part of an Air Force salute flyover of the Florida Panhandle Gulf Coast, but in the release, the Air Force said that it was unconnected to the flyover. It was, it said, on a routine training mission.

At an estimated cost of around $350 million, the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor is one of the most expensive airplanes in the world. The Air Force is investigating the mishap.