FBI Joins Search For Missing Pilot, Kelsey Berreth

Kelsey Berreth is a pilot. Why that, among other factors, has complicated this missing person case with several strange details to it.

Lost pilots are generally associated with a lost airplane, but in this case, the authorities are wondering if the missing pilot, Colorado flight instructor Kelsey Berreth, might be an exception to that rule.

Berreth, who is 29, went missing on Thanksgiving Day. She was last seen at a grocery store in Woodland Park, Colorado. A search of her home turned up everything she might take with her on a trip, including her car. The lone exceptions were her purse, which hasn’t been located, and her cell phone.

No planes in the area have been reported missing, and Berreth, a single mom, wouldn’t likely have gone on a flight of any distance with someone else without notifying friends or family.

Compounding the mystery is the fact that Berreth is a flight instructor, and she’s an enthusiastic outdoorswoman. She’s also a mom. Her one-year-old daughter is safe, authorities say.

The lost plane theory got a boost when her cell phone was pinged in a town called Goodling, Idaho, approximately 50 miles north of Twin Falls, Idaho, and about 800 miles from Berreth’s home in Colorado. Police said that the ping might indicate that Berreth was there, that just her phone was there, or that it was a false ping.

The case got a strange twist on Monday, December 10th, when Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young, held a press conference to update the missing person investigation and a few puzzling anomalies came up. The most baffling was when Chief De Young said that Berreth had requested time off from work at the Colorado Springs flight school where she is an instructor. But that request, authorities now say, was made by text from Berreth's phone three days after Berreth had gone missing. De Young offered no explanation.

Berreth’s fiancé, Patrick Frazee, also received a text from Berreth’s phone that same day. Frazee, who is the father of Berreth’s child, did not attend the press conference. He and Berreth's father picked up Berreth's daughter from her on the 22nd of November, the last day she was seen. The content of the text received by Frazee was not disclosed.

The police have not named Frazee, or anyone, as a suspect in the case, which they say they are still regarding as a missing person case. The police also have not searched Frazee’s home, though they said that they were keeping that option open. When asked why Frazee didn’t report Berreth missing, De Young said that was a question the reporter should ask Frazee.

Even though it is still technically a missing person case, local news has reported that the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the FBI have joined the investigation.

Kelsey Berreth is a white woman with dark brown hair. She is 5’ 3” tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. If you have seen her or have any information about her disappearance, please call the Woodland Park, Colorado, Police Department at 719-687-9262.