FBI Joins Search For Missing Pilot, Kelsey Berreth

Lost pilots are generally associated with a lost airplane, but in this case, the authorities are wondering if the missing pilot, Colorado flight instructor Kelsey Berreth, might be an exception to that rule.
Berreth, who is 29, went missing on Thanksgiving Day. She was last seen at a grocery store in Woodland Park, Colorado. A search of her home turned up everything she might take with her on a trip, including her car. The lone exceptions were her purse, which hasn’t been located, and her cell phone.
No planes in the area have been reported missing, and Berreth, a single mom, wouldn’t likely have gone on a flight of any distance with someone else without notifying friends or family.
Compounding the mystery is the fact that Berreth is a flight instructor, and she’s an enthusiastic outdoorswoman. She’s also a mom. Her one-year-old daughter is safe, authorities say.
The lost plane theory got a boost when her cell phone was pinged in a town called Goodling, Idaho, approximately 50 miles north of Twin Falls, Idaho, and about 800 miles from Berreth’s home in Colorado. Police said that the ping might indicate that Berreth was there, that just her phone was there, or that it was a false ping.
The case got a strange twist on Monday, December 10th, when Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young, held a press conference to update the missing person investigation and a few puzzling anomalies came up. The most baffling was when Chief De Young said that Berreth had requested time off from work at the Colorado Springs flight school where she is an instructor. But that request, authorities now say, was made by text from Berreth's phone three days after Berreth had gone missing. De Young offered no explanation.
Berreth’s fiancé, Patrick Frazee, also received a text from Berreth’s phone that same day. Frazee, who is the father of Berreth’s child, did not attend the press conference. He and Berreth's father picked up Berreth's daughter from her on the 22nd of November, the last day she was seen. The content of the text received by Frazee was not disclosed.
The police have not named Frazee, or anyone, as a suspect in the case, which they say they are still regarding as a missing person case. The police also have not searched Frazee’s home, though they said that they were keeping that option open. When asked why Frazee didn’t report Berreth missing, De Young said that was a question the reporter should ask Frazee.
Even though it is still technically a missing person case, local news has reported that the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the FBI have joined the investigation.
Kelsey Berreth is a white woman with dark brown hair. She is 5’ 3” tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. If you have seen her or have any information about her disappearance, please call the Woodland Park, Colorado, Police Department at 719-687-9262.
4 thoughts on “FBI Joins Search For Missing Pilot, Kelsey Berreth”
I think it is a mistake to not have gone over the house. Any evidence that might have been found could have been destroyed by now.
They can get the GPS and IP address of the text messages for verification. She more than likely took an Uber to an airport and flew out without filing a flight report. Someone has to transport her to the Idaho destination whether she flew there herself, she took a commercial flight, or she obtained a ride from someone. Woodland Park is a tiny town, and she likely works in Colorado Springs as a flight instructor. I wonder if the FBI has checked her FB friends list and started to question friend on there?
As a retired police officer i would like to share this thought if i may.
Please don’t jump to any conclusion as to why this young lady had gone missing. You simply dont have enough facts to decide if she left against her will or if she left on her own. Don’t let Hollywood be your guide.
So many options… some sinister and realistic yes. Some not sinister and simply sad.
The police most likley have asked local business people and citizens with security cameras in the area to check for footage on the date and time she was last seen at the store. That will help them to understand what she may have been dealing with and if she was alone or not.
Remember they know what they are doing. They may not always tell the public everything they know. Until all the facts are in and the missing person is located.
Don’t get caught up in the game of, oh she would do this, or she would never do that…i bet this is what happened.
Share her photos and this story with everyone you know… ask them to share it with everyone they know.
If you want to be involved, ask the police what you can do to help.
Prayers are powerful. Hope should be unending.
Could she have gone for a hike near her home and got lost? Could she be held captive in Frazee’s home? Why not say what the text message to Frazee said- unless they believe it was a made up message. In 3 days a phone could be mailed to Idaho and then called. So many gaps in this story. So much the authorities are not saying….