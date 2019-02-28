FBI Role Questioned As Houston 767 Crash Mystery Lingers

The crash last weekend of an Atlas Air 767 freight hauler operating under Amazon Prime livery remains a mystery, and while NTSB investigators continue searching for the plane’s cockpit voice and flight data recorders, often referred to generically as “black boxes,” the FBI continues its probe into the crash, as well, raising questions about why the national investigatory organization is involved in a plane crash probe. Much of the wreckage, including a 50-foot-long section of the structure, has been identified, but because the plane crashed into the marshy terrain, the search will be a long and laborious one. The body of the pilot, one of three crew members aboard the plane, has not yet been found.

So why is the FBI involved? The answer is because it’s still a mystery. The FBI is tasked to look into major interstate crimes or the possibility of them, and until it determines that a crime has not been committed, it can choose to continue its inquiries. What kinds of crimes it might be investigating are the worst imaginable kinds, a bombing or other violent attack on the plane, acts that can be remarkably difficult to determine after a catastrophic crash. It took investigators months to gather the more than 10,000 pieces of debris scattered in the Lockerbie, Scotland, crash of Pan Am 103, in which 270 people were killed, in order to determine that the plane had indeed been brought down by a bomb. Investigators are surely looking at the pilots’ actions, as well, and the recovery and successful retrieval of the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder will give investigators solid clues on which to base their conclusions.

But at this point, there has been no indication that there was foul play of any kind, and there have been no questions raised about the background of the crewmembers, so why is the question even coming up? The answer is, that because the crash remains a mystery, investigators need to ensure that they preserve the scene of the crash, that they find every piece of potential evidence they can and that they don’t let any potential leads elude them.

What are the chances of the accident having been the result of foul play? Honestly, it’s impossible to say, except that the odds are greater than zero. The flight profile for a crash isn’t typical, and the loss of control of the aircraft on approach to Houston International is not typical of an airliner crash, either. The bottom line is, there remain big questions to answer, and investigators are doing their jobs.