February 2020 Crossword Key

Across

1 High Sierra Fly-In mainstays

8 Chopper blade

9 Generic term for a plane’s heat engine

10 New landing light

12 ____ Prentice plane

14 Time just before an event

16 John Wayne’s plane?

17 Related to light

21 Naval rank, for short

22 Sporty’s training courses, for example

25 2,000 lbs.

26 Word after flight and before pilot

27 ____ VK-30

29 You can’t be this at its namesake (ID) airport

30 ____rotor

32 Kerfuffle

34 Catalina and San Juan, for example

35 Under a bridge, maybe. Though one of these? Never.

Down

1 Twisting force

2 It captures air for use in an internal combustion engine

3 Board member, abbr.

4 Cubs have a lot of this, 2 words

5 Rare find

6 What an SR22’s gear doesn’t do

7 DME ___

10 Primo trim level letters

11 Donald’s company’s letters

12 Pyrenees city

13 A couple of LSA spin-resistant seaplanes

15 WX code after Mount St. Helens blew

16 Twosome

18 Debuts on Wall St.

19 Loss of this is most deadly threat for small planes

20 Champ has two of these, Chief has none

23 Pilots get these from a bank

24 VFR pilots can usually choose their own

25 Canadian ones are called Harvard

26 TCAS advisory only, letters

28 Bro's nickname for 7 percent of pilots

31 Letters associated with Corvalis

33 Only RI has fewer airports than these letters