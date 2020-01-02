February 2020 Crossword Key

February Crossword Puzzle

Across

    1  High Sierra Fly-In mainstays

    8  Chopper blade

    9  Generic term for a plane’s heat engine

  10  New landing light

  12  ____ Prentice plane

  14  Time just before an event

  16  John Wayne’s plane?

  17  Related to light

Advertisement

  21  Naval rank, for short

  22  Sporty’s training courses, for example

  25  2,000 lbs.

  26  Word after flight and before pilot

  27  ____ VK-30

  29  You can’t be this at its namesake (ID) airport

  30  ____rotor

  32  Kerfuffle  

  34  Catalina and San Juan, for example

  35  Under a bridge, maybe. Though one of these? Never.

 

Down

    1  Twisting force

    2  It captures air for use in an internal combustion engine

    3  Board member, abbr.

    4  Cubs have a lot of this, 2 words

    5  Rare find

    6  What an SR22’s gear doesn’t do

    7  DME ___

  10  Primo trim level letters

  11  Donald’s company’s letters

  12  Pyrenees city

  13  A couple of LSA spin-resistant seaplanes

  15  WX code after Mount St. Helens blew

  16  Twosome

  18  Debuts on Wall St.

  19  Loss of this is most deadly threat for small planes

  20  Champ has two of these, Chief has none

  23  Pilots get these from a bank

  24  VFR pilots can usually choose their own

  25  Canadian ones are called Harvard

  26  TCAS advisory only, letters

  28  Bro's nickname for 7 percent of pilots

  31  Letters associated with Corvalis

  33  Only RI has fewer airports than these letters

February 2020 Crossword Key

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *