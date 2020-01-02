February 2020 Crossword Key

Across
1 High Sierra Fly-In mainstays
8 Chopper blade
9 Generic term for a plane’s heat engine
10 New landing light
12 ____ Prentice plane
14 Time just before an event
16 John Wayne’s plane?
17 Related to light
21 Naval rank, for short
22 Sporty’s training courses, for example
25 2,000 lbs.
26 Word after flight and before pilot
27 ____ VK-30
29 You can’t be this at its namesake (ID) airport
30 ____rotor
32 Kerfuffle
34 Catalina and San Juan, for example
35 Under a bridge, maybe. Though one of these? Never.
Down
1 Twisting force
2 It captures air for use in an internal combustion engine
3 Board member, abbr.
4 Cubs have a lot of this, 2 words
5 Rare find
6 What an SR22’s gear doesn’t do
7 DME ___
10 Primo trim level letters
11 Donald’s company’s letters
12 Pyrenees city
13 A couple of LSA spin-resistant seaplanes
15 WX code after Mount St. Helens blew
16 Twosome
18 Debuts on Wall St.
19 Loss of this is most deadly threat for small planes
20 Champ has two of these, Chief has none
23 Pilots get these from a bank
24 VFR pilots can usually choose their own
25 Canadian ones are called Harvard
26 TCAS advisory only, letters
28 Bro's nickname for 7 percent of pilots
31 Letters associated with Corvalis
33 Only RI has fewer airports than these letters