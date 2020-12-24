February 2021 Crossword Key

Across
1 So small, the FAA doesn’t consider them “aircraft”
8 Number of seats in a Van’s RV-7A
9 How they refer to your rental when the avgas is included in the cost
10 PA-12 Super _____
11 It can affect the price of a pre-owned plane
12 What thousands of AirVenture attendees did on the show grounds every Saturday a.m. for the past many years
13 Ariz. neighbor, abbr.
14 starts both “down” and “rod”
17 What you might call an elder pilot
18 WWII Ace Bud
24 Makers of the Torchy High Lumen rechargeable flashlight
25 Aviation company working with Toyota
26 Status ___
28 He developed the Weedhopper
30 A VOR is one
33 Despite widespread misunderstanding, this aviation problem is not engine-related
34 More aerodynamic
Down
1 Onward and ______
2 Kit maker of the ____ T-51 Mustang
3 Curtiss-Wright naughty play on words “canard design”
4 Watch out for runways that are this (2 words)
5 Sound of a flat tire
6 Wing supports
7 Great jacket for an aviator
15 Third in the family
16 Night color (very black)
19 The smallest part
20 Aeronautics display, for example
21 What you might hear when detonation is at your door
22 Transponder code
23 Into the wild blue ___
27 Popular analog presentation
29 “Put ___ Happy Face” (2 words)
31 Expert flyer
32 Great grades