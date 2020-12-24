February 2021 Crossword Key

Advertisement

Across

1 So small, the FAA doesn’t consider them “aircraft”

8 Number of seats in a Van’s RV-7A

9 How they refer to your rental when the avgas is included in the cost

10 PA-12 Super _____

11 It can affect the price of a pre-owned plane

12 What thousands of AirVenture attendees did on the show grounds every Saturday a.m. for the past many years

13 Ariz. neighbor, abbr.

14 starts both “down” and “rod”

17 What you might call an elder pilot

18 WWII Ace Bud

24 Makers of the Torchy High Lumen rechargeable flashlight

25 Aviation company working with Toyota

26 Status ___

28 He developed the Weedhopper

30 A VOR is one

33 Despite widespread misunderstanding, this aviation problem is not engine-related

34 More aerodynamic

Down

1 Onward and ______

2 Kit maker of the ____ T-51 Mustang

3 Curtiss-Wright naughty play on words “canard design”

4 Watch out for runways that are this (2 words)

5 Sound of a flat tire

6 Wing supports

7 Great jacket for an aviator

15 Third in the family

16 Night color (very black)

19 The smallest part

20 Aeronautics display, for example

21 What you might hear when detonation is at your door

22 Transponder code

23 Into the wild blue ___

27 Popular analog presentation

29 “Put ___ Happy Face” (2 words)

31 Expert flyer

32 Great grades