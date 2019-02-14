First Female Viper Squadron Leader Out After Two Weeks

Captain Zoe Kotnik was relieved of her command of the prestigious demonstration team two weeks after she took on the role.

The head of the 20th Fighter Wing, Colonel Derek O’Malley, on Tuesday relieved Captain Zoe Kotnik of her command of the Viper F-16 demonstration team, saying in an announcement that the move was “due to a loss of confidence in her ability to lead and command” the team. Kotnik will not fly with the team in any capacity but will remain on active duty with 20th Fighter Wing, Col. O’Malley said.

A “loss of confidence” is often the reason cited for such changes in leadership roles in the Air Force, and O’Malley, in explaining the move, did not go into further detail, other than saying on social media pages that Kotnik had “made mistakes.”