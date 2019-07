Flight Design had its Siemens electric-powered F2 at Airventure Oshkosh 2019. This one’s a proof of concept, but it incorporates nearly all of the features the production model will have. There will be four designs down the road, but the first will be a two-seat model powered by a Rotax 915. For much more, check out the video!

Enjoy this photo gallery from photography Jim Koepnick.