ForeFlight Announces New Companion App ‘Passenger’

A new companion app for ForeFlight, the leading pilot navigation application, answers the question "Are we there yet?"

"Passenger" is now available for free on the App Store with no setup required following the recent release of ForeFlight 11.2.

When ForeFlight Mobile customers enable a wireless connection with iOS devices running Passenger, the app will display the current route, real-time aircraft position, speed, altitude, and estimated time of arrival - all on a user's own iPad or iPhone. The map displays country and state boundaries, city and place labels, roads, railways, rivers, natural parks, and urban areas, letting passengers identify ground features from the air.

Passengers can pan and zoom around the map without affecting anything in the ForeFlight Mobile app. Passenger supports Split View and Slide Over on iPad so users can multitask while staying up to date with flight information.

To share flight information with Passenger, ForeFlight Mobile customers must update to the latest version.

The announcement arrives soon after Boeing acquired ForeFlight in March. Before the acquisition, ForeFlight had a partnership with Boeing for two years using the company's Jeppesen navigation data on its mobile platform.

For more information on ForeFlight, visit its website.